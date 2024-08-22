Anzeige
Freitag, 23.08.2024

WKN: A3C60D | ISIN: CA4612082095 | Ticker-Symbol:
Inventronics Limited: Inventronics Announces 2024 Q2 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited ("Inventronics" or the "Corporation") (IVX:TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of enclosures for the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in North America, today announced its unaudited 2024 Q2 financial results.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Inventronics reported net earnings of $141,000, or 2.9 cents per share, on revenue of $1,945,000 compared to net earnings of $346,000, or 7.1 cents per share, on revenue of $3,103,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Inventronics reported net earnings of $149,000, or 3.1 cents per share, on revenue of $3,377,000 compared to net earnings of $671,000, or 13.8 cents per share, on revenue of $6,438,000 for the comparative period in 2023.

The lower revenue and profitability for 2024 has been the result of customers delaying purchases to lower their enclosure inventories in response to slower installation progress.

Financial Highlights
Three months endedSix months ended
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)Jun 30
2024		Jun 30
2023		Jun 30
2024		Jun 30
2023
Revenue1,9453,1033,3776,438
Net earnings141346149671
Basic earnings per share2.9¢7.1¢3.1¢13.8¢
Financial Position
As at
(in thousands of dollars)		Jun 30
2024		Dec 31
2023
Working capital1,8292,254
Property, plant and equipment3,2303,234
Long-term debt, excluding current portion2,3452,437
Shareholders' equity2,4772,814

Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("2024 Q2 MD&A") filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in North America. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba.

Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IVX." For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
