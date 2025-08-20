Anzeige
WKN: A3C60D | ISIN: CA4612082095 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVENTRONICS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVENTRONICS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2025 23:06 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inventronics Limited: Inventronics Announces 2025 Q2 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited (the "Corporation") (IVX:TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of enclosures for the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA, today announced its unaudited 2025 Q2 financial results.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, Inventronics reported net earnings of $138,000, or 2.8 cents per share, on revenue of $2,190,000 compared to net earnings of $141,000, or 2.9 cents per share, on revenue of $1,950,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, Inventronics reported net earnings of $321,000, or 6.6 cents per share, on revenue of $4,617,000 compared to net earnings of $149,000, or 3.1 cents per share, on revenue of $3,394,000 for the comparative period in 2024.

Financial Highlights
Three months endedSix months ended
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)Jun 30
2025		Jun 30
2024		Jun 30
2025		Jun 30
2024
Revenue2,1901,9504,6173,394
Net earnings138141321149
Basic earnings per share2.8¢2.9¢6.6¢3.1¢
Financial Position
As at
(in thousands of dollars)		Jun 30
2025		Dec 31
2024
Working capital1,8151,536
Property, plant and equipment3,1783,244
Long-term debt, excluding current portion2,1512,250
Shareholders' equity2,5922,267

Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("2025 Q2 MD&A") filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba.

Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IVX." For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
