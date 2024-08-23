

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Friday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks and investors braced for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech later in the day.



Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey is also scheduled to speak at the symposium. The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 8,301 after ending flat with a positive bias on Thursday.



In corporate news, Unilever was marginally higher after recalling 137000 cases of its single-serve Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pop products over concerns that they may contain milk.



Energy giant BP Plc rose 0.7 percent and Shell edged up 0.2 percent as oil extended overnight gains but remained on track for a weekly loss on U.S. and Chinese demand concerns.



