Lahontan Gold Corp: Lahontan Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / Lahontan Gold Corp (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the " Company " or " Lahontan ") reports that Ms. Kimberly Ann, Lahontan Founder, CEO, President, and Director, has been appointed Executive Chair by the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The Company would also like to provide an update on the status of the block of Lahontan common shares held by Victoria Gold Corp ("VGCX"). As announced by VGCX on August 15, 2024, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ("the Court") granted an order ("the Order") appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as the receiver and manager of VGCX, including, without limitation, all property, assets and undertakings in which VGCX has an interest. As a result, the VGCX share block cannot be sold without Court approval, which Management believes will permit an orderly sale of the Lahontan common shares held by VGCX. The Company is working diligently to assist in any potential sale process to ensure the best possible outcome for Lahontan shareholders.

