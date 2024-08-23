

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kamala Harris has formally accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, and promised to lead the country 'for all Americans' and create an 'opportunity economy.'



On the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, she spoke for protecting the right to abortion, unity and working-class aspiration.



She called for a pathway beyond the 'bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles' of modern American politics.



Recalling her childhood in Oakland as the daughter of a middle class immigrant from India, the 58-year-old Vice President vowed to work for 'building' the middle class, lowering the costs of 'everyday needs' such as healthcare, housing and groceries.



As protests taking place outside the United Center over US support of Israel in the Gaza war, Harris said that she and President Joe Biden were working round the clock to find ways to reach a deal on ceasefire and release of hostages.



Describing Republican candidate Donald Trump as an 'unserious man,' Harris warned that electing him as president would be 'extremely serious.'



Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper also spoke in support of Harris on Thursday, the fourth and final night of DNC.



Meanwhile, a Gallup poll conducted mostly before the Democratic National Convention shows Americans' views of Harris have improved significantly.



Americans' favorable rating of Harris has increased 13 percentage points since June, while her job approval rating is up seven points from the previous reading in December 2023.



