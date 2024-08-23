

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Brown Engineering, a unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Friday said it received a contract worth $114 million from the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command.



Under the contract, Teledyne Brown will lead the design, build, and launch of realistic-threat ballistic target missiles, used in testing advanced missile defense systems.



In addition, The Tactical Range Air Defense (TACRAM) 2, a follow-on contract, will extend through March 2028, providing target missiles since 2014.



