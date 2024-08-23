

The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) is up over 146% at $1.34. Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is up over 106% at $1.18. Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) is up over 73% at $4.70. Pono Capital Two, Inc. (PTWO) is up over 28% at $14.83. Perfect Moment Ltd. Common Stock (PMNT) is up over 19% at $1.34. Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is up over 13% at $261.50. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is up over 11% at $1.12. Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) is up over 9% at $5.67. CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) is up over 8% at $110.97. GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) is up over 7% at $7.90.



In the Red



U-BX Technology Ltd. (UBXG) is down over 84% at $4.93. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) is down over 14% at $4.03. Air Industries Group (AIRI) is down over 12% at $6.24. Beneficient (BENF) is down over 12% at $2.20. GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) is down over 11% at $6.89. Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) is down over 7% at $163.22. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) is down over 7% at $2.83. OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) is down over 7% at $0.96. Heramba Electric plc (PITA) is down over 5% at $2.36. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) is down over 5% at $1.15.



