

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City or CPKC (CP.TO, CP) late Thursday said the Canada Industrial Relations Board or CIRB convened an urgent case management conference following the direction issued by the Canadian Minister of Labour to resume railway operations.



CPKC said it was prepared to fully address the resumption of service given its obvious priority, but is disappointed by the decision of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference or TCRC to dispute Minister's direction to resume operations.



Another case management conference is now scheduled for Friday, August 23 to further hear submissions by the parties.



The company noted that, while the Minister directed that the CIRB proceed expeditiously, any decision by the CIRB on the resumption of service will be delayed. CPKC remains prepared to resume service as soon as it is ordered to do so by the CIRB.



CPKC noted that TCRC representing the Train and Engine division and Rail Canada Traffic Controller division refused to discuss any resumption of service, and instead indicated that they wish to make submissions to challenge the constitutionality of the Minister's direction, as well as the CIRB's discretion to proceed with any order.



The company Thursday early morning had stated that it has locked out employees who are members of the TCRC - Train and Engine division and Rail Traffic Controller division, and has executed a safe and structured shutdown of its train operations across Canada. With this, CPKC expected to safely and efficiently resume full rail operations across the entire network once the work stoppage ends.



Later in the day, CPKC said it was preparing to restart railway operations in Canada following the Canadian Minister's announcement that he will exercise his authority to direct the CIRB to impose final binding arbitration and for railway operations to resume forthwith.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News