

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Government has renewed a temporary ban on the sale and supply of puberty-suppressing hormones, known as 'puberty blockers.'



The continuation of the ban applies to the sale or supply of these drugs, prescribed by UK-registered private doctors for gender incongruence or dysphoria to people under 18 not already taking them.



It also prevents the sale and supply of the medicines prescribed by doctors registered in the European Economic Area or Switzerland for any purposes to those under 18.



The Department of Health and Social Care said te government has also extended the order to cover Northern Ireland, following agreement from the Northern Ireland Executive, to come into effect on August 27.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News