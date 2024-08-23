TimeForArt Launches Painting4Real Custom-Designed Kits on Their Amazon Store, Making Artistic Expression Accessible to All

Empowering Aspiring Artists with Professional Guidance and Easy-to-Follow Kits

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / TimeForArt, a company dedicated to nurturing creativity through custom-designed painting kits, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Painting4Real product line on Amazon. Founded by sisters Allison and Melissa Crary in 2020, TimeForArt offers a unique way for individuals to explore their artistic side, regardless of their previous experience. Each Painting4Real kit comes with all necessary supplies and step-by-step video tutorials led by BFA artist Allison Crary, making it possible for anyone to create beautiful wall art from the comfort of their home.

"We're excited to bring Painting4Real to Amazon and reach a broader audience with our custom-designed painting kits," said Allison Crary, Co-Founder and CEO of TimeForArt. "Our mission has always been to make art more accessible and less intimidating for everyone. By offering our kits on Amazon, we're taking a significant step towards fulfilling that mission, providing people with the tools and guidance they need to discover the joy of painting."

Products available on Amazon include:

Water Lillies

Dolphins

Blue Butterfly

Baby Giraffe

Poppy Flowers

Pink Fish

Swan Love

Moon River

Monstera

Palm Paradise

Painting4Real stands out in the market with its focus on teaching genuine painting techniques, allowing users to develop authentic artistic skills that go beyond paint-by-numbers. The kits are designed for individuals aged 11 and up who want to master the basics, uncover clever painting techniques, and enjoy a fulfilling creative activity. With a wide range of themes available, including Abstract, Animals, Astrology, and Scenic Landscapes, there is something for everyone.

TimeForArt is offering a special discount to all Amazon customers to celebrate the launch.

Customers can now purchase Painting4Real kits directly from Amazon, enjoying the convenience of fast shipping and the assurance of high-quality, handcrafted products. For more information, visit timeforartlive.com.

About TimeForArt

Time For Art, with locations in Chicago, IL and Long Beach, CA, was founded in 2020 by sisters Allison and Melissa Crary. The company offers custom-designed painting kits with step-by-step video tutorials by BFA artist Allison Crary, enabling anyone to create beautiful wall art without formal training. Time For Art caters to individuals aged 11 and up interested in advancing beyond paint-by-numbers to truly engage in creating art. Their kits, designed to teach fundamental painting skills through a structured learning approach, cover a variety of themes and techniques, making the creative process both enjoyable and educational. Time For Art is committed to simplifying the art of painting by providing detailed instruction and support, ensuring that anyone can develop real artistic abilities from home. For more information, visit https://timeforartlive.com/.

Contact Information

Chelsea Kershaw

MBP Consultants

timeforart@mbpconsultants.com

909-573-7237

SOURCE: TimeForArt

