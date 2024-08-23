Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Kursfeuerwerk: +108,33% Kursgewinn seit Montag, geht es heute weiter?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
23.08.24
18:48 Uhr
157,22 Euro
-1,36
-0,86 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
157,14157,2018:49
157,14157,2018:49
ACCESSWIRE
23.08.2024 18:02 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TimeForArt Launches Painting4Real Custom-Designed Kits on Their Amazon Store, Making Artistic Expression Accessible to All

Empowering Aspiring Artists with Professional Guidance and Easy-to-Follow Kits

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / TimeForArt, a company dedicated to nurturing creativity through custom-designed painting kits, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Painting4Real product line on Amazon. Founded by sisters Allison and Melissa Crary in 2020, TimeForArt offers a unique way for individuals to explore their artistic side, regardless of their previous experience. Each Painting4Real kit comes with all necessary supplies and step-by-step video tutorials led by BFA artist Allison Crary, making it possible for anyone to create beautiful wall art from the comfort of their home.

"We're excited to bring Painting4Real to Amazon and reach a broader audience with our custom-designed painting kits," said Allison Crary, Co-Founder and CEO of TimeForArt. "Our mission has always been to make art more accessible and less intimidating for everyone. By offering our kits on Amazon, we're taking a significant step towards fulfilling that mission, providing people with the tools and guidance they need to discover the joy of painting."

Products available on Amazon include:

  • Water Lillies

  • Dolphins

  • Blue Butterfly

  • Baby Giraffe

  • Poppy Flowers

  • Pink Fish

  • Swan Love

  • Moon River

  • Monstera

  • Palm Paradise

Painting4Real stands out in the market with its focus on teaching genuine painting techniques, allowing users to develop authentic artistic skills that go beyond paint-by-numbers. The kits are designed for individuals aged 11 and up who want to master the basics, uncover clever painting techniques, and enjoy a fulfilling creative activity. With a wide range of themes available, including Abstract, Animals, Astrology, and Scenic Landscapes, there is something for everyone.

TimeForArt is offering a special discount to all Amazon customers to celebrate the launch.

Customers can now purchase Painting4Real kits directly from Amazon, enjoying the convenience of fast shipping and the assurance of high-quality, handcrafted products. For more information, visit timeforartlive.com.

About TimeForArt

Time For Art, with locations in Chicago, IL and Long Beach, CA, was founded in 2020 by sisters Allison and Melissa Crary. The company offers custom-designed painting kits with step-by-step video tutorials by BFA artist Allison Crary, enabling anyone to create beautiful wall art without formal training. Time For Art caters to individuals aged 11 and up interested in advancing beyond paint-by-numbers to truly engage in creating art. Their kits, designed to teach fundamental painting skills through a structured learning approach, cover a variety of themes and techniques, making the creative process both enjoyable and educational. Time For Art is committed to simplifying the art of painting by providing detailed instruction and support, ensuring that anyone can develop real artistic abilities from home. For more information, visit https://timeforartlive.com/.

Contact Information

Chelsea Kershaw
MBP Consultants
timeforart@mbpconsultants.com
909-573-7237

SOURCE: TimeForArt

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.