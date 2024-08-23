Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Kursfeuerwerk: +108,33% Kursgewinn seit Montag, geht es heute weiter?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858523 | ISIN: JP3256000005 | Ticker-Symbol: KY4
Tradegate
22.08.24
14:35 Uhr
19,800 Euro
+0,400
+2,06 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
KYOWA KIRIN CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KYOWA KIRIN CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,10019,70018:51
19,80020,20018:52
PR Newswire
23.08.2024 17:05 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kyowa Kirin to end distribution of Fareston (toremefine) in the United States

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyowa Kirin, Inc., an affiliate of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin, TSE: 4151), a global specialty pharmaceutical company based in Japan, is announcing that it will no longer distribute or fulfill orders for Fareston (toremefine) 60 mg tablets in the United States, effective August 31, 2024. This decision aligns with the company's Vision for 2030 and its focus on the discovery, development and delivery of novel therapies for patients. Kyowa Kirin has previously taken steps to notify the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the manufacturer of toremefine tablets, Orion Corporation, of these plans.

The last day for order placement will be August 29th, 2024, 2:00pm CT. Questions may be referred to [email protected].

About Kyowa Kirin
Kyowa Kirin aims to discover and deliver novel treatments with life-changing value. As a Japan -based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, we have invested in drug discovery and biotechnology innovation for more than 70 years and are currently working to engineer the next generation of antibodies and cell and gene therapies with the potential to help patients with high unmet medical needs, focusing on bone/mineral, intractable hematological diseases/hemato oncology, and rare diseases. A shared commitment to our values, to sustainable growth, and to making people smile unites us across the globe.

You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at: www.kyowakirin.com

SOURCE Kyowa Kirin

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.