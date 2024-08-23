

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new UVA Health research, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that an experimental drug could significantly cut the hot flashes and other menopause-related symptoms, improving the quality of life in women.



'Women experience a variety of symptoms during their menopausal transition, including vasomotor symptoms (also known as hot flashes) and sleep disturbances, reported by up to 80% and 60%, respectively,' explained lead author JoAnn Pinkerton, a clinician and researcher at University of Virginia Health.



'Menopausal symptoms can negatively impact quality of life, reducing the capacity for daily activities and work productivity, and may be associated with long-term negative health outcomes such as cardiovascular events, depressive symptoms, cognitive decline, and other adverse brain utcomes.'



During the study, postmenopausal women aged 40-65 with moderate to severe hot flashes were given either 120 mg of elinzanetant, which contains no estrogen, for 26 weeks, or a placebo for 12 weeks, followed by elinzanetant for 14 weeks.



'Elinzenetant is a dual neurokinin receptor antagonist in testing, meaning it works on two receptors in the brain to improve hot flashes, night sweats sleep, and overall mood,' Pinkerton said.



The experimental drug regulates estrogen-sensitive nerve cells in the hypothalamus region of the brain in menopausal women.



The project, conducted in two phase 3 trials - Oasis 1 and 2, found that participants receiving the non-hormonal drug reported statistically significant reductions in hot flash frequency and severity within the first week in both trials. Additionally, their sleep quality and overall life quality improved by week 12.



By the end of 26 weeks, more than 80 percent of the participants taking elinzanetant experienced atleast a 50 percent reduction in their hot flashes.



Last year, a similar drug called fezolinetant, sold under the name Veozah, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, CNN reports.



