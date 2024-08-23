

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study supported by the National Institutes of Health, which has not yet undergone peer review, has discovered microplastics in brain tissue.



The analysis revealed that 24 brain samples contained an average of 0.5% plastic by weight. Study author Matthew Campen expressed concern about these findings, noting that the presence of plastic in the brain was higher than he anticipated and could potentially lead to health issues.



The research examined autopsy samples from human livers, kidneys, and frontal cortex tissues collected in Albuquerque, New Mexico, from 2016 to 2024.



Over this period, the levels of plastics found in all examined organs increased, with the brain showing the most significant rise; the average amount of plastic detected in 2024 was 50% greater than in 2016.



Polyethylene, the common plastic used for bags and bottles, was the most frequently identified type in the organs. The researchers indicated that micro and nanoplastics are accumulating in the human brain and their concentrations increase over time.



Campen noted that while there is currently no direct evidence linking microplastics in the body to specific health problems, these substances may be contributing to various health issues, including dementia, autism, ALS, and Parkinson's disease, warranting immediate research.



Microplastics are pervasive in the environment and originate from a multitude of sources. These include the breakdown of larger plastic items, such as bottles and food containers, as well as airborne particles resulting from road tire wear, synthetic fibers shed from clothing, blankets, and carpets.



