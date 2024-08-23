

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Doctors have initiated the world's first trial using BNT116 created by the German firm BioNTech (BNTX) for an mRNA lung cancer vaccine across seven countries, a significant step that may change cancer treatment dramatically.



The phase 1 clinical trial is currently taking place at 34 research centers in the UK, US, Germany, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, and Poland, marking a crucial development in lung cancer research.



This vaccine aims to train the immune system to identify and destroy cancer cells while also lowering the chances of lung cancer recurrence, providing new hope for patients facing low survival rates in advanced stages of the disease. BNT116 uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, similar to that seen in Covid-19 vaccines, by introducing tumor markers from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to prepare the body for attacking cancer cells that show these markers. The intention is to strengthen the immune response against cancer while protecting healthy cells, which is a significant advantage over chemotherapy.



The trial aims to recruit around 130 patients at various stages of lung cancer, including early, advanced, and recurrent cases. Participants will receive the vaccine alongside immunotherapy, with the intention of boosting the immune response and improving overall lung cancer survival rates.



Janusz Racz, a 67-year-old scientist from London, was the first patient in the UK to receive the BNT116 vaccine. His treatment involves several injections over six weeks, followed by ongoing doses for a little more than a year.



Professor Siow Ming Lee, the clinical lead for the UK segment of the trial, expressed optimism during an interview with the BBC, stating 'We hope this additional treatment will stop the cancer from coming back. Lung cancer often recurs even after surgery and radiation, but with this mRNA vaccine, we might provide the extra boost needed to improve survival rates.'



As the trial progresses, researchers are dedicated to demonstrating the vaccine's potential to prevent lung cancer from recurring. If successful, BNT116 could play a vital role in the global fight against lung cancer, bringing renewed hope to patients everywhere. This initiative is part of a broader NHS effort to expedite patient access to innovative cancer treatment trials.



