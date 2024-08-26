SteQeyma (CT-P43) is approved as a biologic therapy in gastroenterology, dermatology and rheumatology indications 1

Celltrion is committed to expanding their biosimilar portfolio and building expertise in immunology

Celltrion today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved the use of SteQeyma(CT-P43), an ustekinumab biosimilar referencing Stelara, for the treatment of multiple chronic inflammatory diseases. SteQeyma is approved as a biologic therapy in gastroenterology, dermatology and rheumatology indications.1 Stelara was the first biologic therapy for Crohn's disease to target interleukin (IL)-12 and IL-23 cytokines, known to play a key role in inflammatory and immune responses.2

The decision from the EC follows a positive opinion recommending SteQeyma from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in June 2024.3

The EC approval of SteQeyma was based on the totality of evidence, including the results from a Phase III study in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, in which the primary endpoint was the rate of change in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) for skin symptoms. The clinical results demonstrated that SteQeyma is highly similar to its reference product, Stelara, and has no clinically meaningful differences in terms of efficacy and safety.4,5

"The EC approval of SteQeyma brings an important new therapeutic option to patients and we're excited to launch this innovative therapy, with a proven track record in Crohn's and other immune diseases," said Taehun Ha, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe Division at Celltrion. "This approval, alongside those of Remsima SC and Yuflyma, marks a key milestone in our strategy to strengthen Celltrion's immunology offering, and with the recent approval of Omlyclo in May, we are looking forward to expanding our portfolio into the dermatology sector. We believe the approval demonstrates our unwavering commitment to expanding patient access to affordable, high-quality biologic medicines."

SteQeyma is Celltrion's seventh biosimilar approved for use in the European Union (EU). Alongside Remsima SC, a subcutaneous formulation of infliximab approved in the EU, SteQeyma joins Celltrion's distinguished portfolio that includes Remsima(biosimilar infliximab), Truxima (biosimilar rituximab), Herzuma (biosimilar trastuzumab), Yuflyma(biosimilar adalimumab), Vegzelma (biosimilar bevacizumab) and Omlyclo(biosimilar omalizumab).

About SteQeyma (CT-P43, biosimilar ustekinumab)1

SteQeyma, formerly known as CT-P43, is a human IL-12 and IL-23 antagonist indicated for multiple immune-mediated diseases. SteQeyma is available in both subcutaneous and intravenous formulations. The subcutaneous injection comes in two strengths: 45mg/0.5 mL or 90mg/1 mL solution in a single-dose, prefilled syringe. The intravenous infusion is provided as a 130mg/26 mL (5mg/mL) solution in a single-dose vial.

About Celltrion

Celltrion is a leading biopharmaceutical company based in Incheon, South Korea that specialises in researching, developing, manufacturing, marketing and sales of innovative therapeutics that improve people's lives worldwide. The company's solutions include world-class monoclonal antibody biosimilars such as Remsima, Truxima and Herzuma, providing broader patient access globally. Celltrion has also received U.S. FDA and EC approval for Vegzelma, Yuflymaand Omlyclo, FDA approval for Zymfentra, and EC approval for RemsimaSC. To learn more, please visit www.celltrion.com/en-us.

Trademark

Stelara is a registered trademark of Johnson Johnson.

SteQeymais a registered trademark of Celltrion, Inc., used under license.

