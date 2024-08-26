

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Global Advisors Inc, the asset management business of State Street Corp. (STT), sad it will acquire about 5 percent of Raiz Invest Limited's (RZI.AX) share capital through a placement.



'We are excited to expand our relationship with Raiz, a proven fintech leader in bringing important tools and educational resources to investors across the region,' said Yie-Hsin Hung, President and CEO for State Street Global Advisors.



