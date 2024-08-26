Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Top-Wachstumsaktie: West Red Lake setzt neue Maßstäbe im Goldbergbau!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864777 | ISIN: US8574771031 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYA
Tradegate
23.08.24
16:29 Uhr
75,05 Euro
-0,03
-0,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STATE STREET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STATE STREET CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,3375,8525.08.
74,9275,2623.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RAIZ INVEST
RAIZ INVEST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RAIZ INVEST LIMITED0,2020,00 %
STATE STREET CORPORATION75,05-0,04 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.