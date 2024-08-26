

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Singtel and Hitachi, Ltd. said that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop next-generation data centers and GPU Cloud solutions in Japan, with potential expansion across the Asia Pacific region.



The partnership, spearheaded by Singtel's Digital InfraCo unit, will leverage Singtel's extensive expertise in data centers and connectivity alongside Hitachi's comprehensive capabilities in data center integration.



Hitachi will contribute its advanced solutions for green energy, cooling systems, storage infrastructure, and data management.



The collaboration aims to improve data center performance and capabilities sustainably, driving forward AI adoption and digital transformation for enterprises.



The agreement builds on the partnership announced in June 2024, where the companies began testing and integrating Singtel's Paragon-an all-in-one orchestration platform for 5G, edge computing, and cloud-with Hitachi's AI applications for its manufacturing operations and enterprise clients.



