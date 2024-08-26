Das Instrument J57 AU0000136046 BASTION MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2024

The instrument J57 AU0000136046 BASTION MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2024



Das Instrument 1R60 CA02115L2003 ALSET CAPITAL INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2024

The instrument 1R60 CA02115L2003 ALSET CAPITAL INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2024



Das Instrument QNT2 US7479065010 QUANTUM CORP. DSSG DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2024

The instrument QNT2 US7479065010 QUANTUM CORP. DSSG DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2024

