Das Instrument J57 AU0000136046 BASTION MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2025The instrument J57 AU0000136046 BASTION MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.06.2025Das Instrument G8G GB00B15XDH89 GREATLAND GOLD PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2025The instrument G8G GB00B15XDH89 GREATLAND GOLD PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.06.2025Das Instrument GET FR0000130692 COMPAGNIE CHARGEU.EO 12,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.06.2025The instrument GET FR0000130692 COMPAGNIE CHARGEU.EO 12,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 23.06.2025Das Instrument HLBN CH0012214059 HOLCIM LTD. NAM.SF2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.06.2025The instrument HLBN CH0012214059 HOLCIM LTD. NAM.SF2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 23.06.2025Das Instrument CW0 GB00BYV8MN78 URBAN LOGIST.REIT LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.06.2025The instrument CW0 GB00BYV8MN78 URBAN LOGIST.REIT LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 23.06.2025Das Instrument 5QQ0 US85859N1028 STEM INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.06.2025The instrument 5QQ0 US85859N1028 STEM INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 23.06.2025Das Instrument ICLA SE0017885379 CELL IMPACT AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.06.2025The instrument ICLA SE0017885379 CELL IMPACT AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 23.06.2025Das Instrument 8NN NO0010597883 THOR MEDICAL ASA NK 0,20 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2025The instrument 8NN NO0010597883 THOR MEDICAL ASA NK 0,20 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.06.2025Das Instrument KOZ0 US50048U2015 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ADR/1/2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.06.2025The instrument KOZ0 US50048U2015 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ADR/1/2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 23.06.2025