

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stem Inc. (STEM) announced that it appointed Brian Musfeldt as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 17, 2025.



Musfeldt succeeds Doran Hole, who is stepping down as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, effective July 17, 2025, to pursue other interests.



Musfeldt returns to Stem after having served as CFO of AlsoEnergy from 2017 to 2023 and was instrumental in Also Energy's sale to Stem in 2022.



In order to promote an orderly transition, Hole will continue to support the Company in an advisory capacity until July 31, 2025, Stem Inc. said.



