Ruud Gullit, football legend and former captain of the Netherlands National Team, has signed on with global footwear brand Skechers as its first ambassador in Benelux. Named World Soccer Player of the Year twice and known as a "Total Footballer," Gullit will be featured in multi-platform marketing for Skechers' footwear and apparel collections, including Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® as his first campaign.

"I've always had a love for stylish shoes. My time playing football in Italy only enhanced that, and the look and feel of Skechers continues to impress me," Ruud Gullit said. "I've thoroughly studied their shoes and visited several stores before engaging with the brand. The versatility of their range immediately appealed to me-especially the comfort, convenience and style of Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins. There's something for everyone, as I like to say. Whether I'm doing analysis on television, working out, playing golf, or attending a more formal event, Skechers offers appropriate shoes for every occasion."

"Skechers not only boast stylish looks, but they also provide comfort, thanks to the innovative technologies they're known for," Gullit continued. "Their dedication to active lifestyles and sports perfectly aligns with my own motivations and values as a former professional football player. I am looking forward to our collaboration and am proud to be the brand's first ambassador in my home country."

"Ruud Gullit is the ideal choice for Skechers because of his charisma, enthusiasm and humor," said Maurice van Berkel, Country Manager, Skechers USA Benelux B.V. "As a football legend who has made significant contributions to Dutch and European football, Ruud has an instant connection with fans across the region. We are excited to embark on this journey together beginning with our new Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins campaign, reaching new heights, and enhancing his role in our dynamic and ambitious brand growth."

Born in Amsterdam, Ruud Gullit is considered one of the greatest Dutch footballers of all time. He has played for renowned clubs including HFC Haarlem, Feyenoord, PSV, AC Milan, Sampdoria, and Chelsea. Gullit captained the "golden generation" that became European champions in 1988. Following his illustrious playing career, he transitioned into coaching roles at clubs such as Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Feyenoord. Today, he serves as a football analyst on sports programs.

In addition to Gullit, Skechers features former footballers in its lifestyle advertising across Europe including Jamie Redknapp, Frank Lebœuf, and Fabio Cannavaro. The brand also has a roster of premier league football stars currently competing in Skechers boots on the pitch including Harry Kane, Mohammed Kudus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Anthony Elanga.

Skechers' men's footwear and apparel are available in Skechers stores, at skechers.nl and skechers.be and in department stores, specialty stores and shoe stores worldwide.

Skechers USA Benelux B.V. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,200 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

