The Star Player is Competing in Skechers Football Boots

Skechers Football continues building its world-class roster by signing the brand's first elite Spanish female player-Misa Rodríguez, goalkeeper for Real Madrid CF and a member of the championship-winning 2023 Spanish National Team. Rodríguez, who has been playing in Skechers Football boots since last year, will also appear in marketing campaigns as an ambassador for the brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250401480790/en/

Real Madrid goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez signs with Skechers and competes in Skechers SKX_1.5 Elite boots.

"I am honored to be the first Spanish female football player to represent this brand, which is growing and will be one of the best in the world of football in a short time due to the comfort and quality of the boots and its brand in general," said Misa Rodríguez, who competes in the Skechers SKX_1.5 Elite boot.

"We are very proud to have a player like Misa in the Skechers Football family, who, among many characteristics, stands out for her confidence, leadership, strength, and precision," explains Txerra Díaz, Country Manager of Skechers. "We continue to strengthen our position in the sport with a product of exceptional quality, already recognized for offering a technicality and comfort that allow for better and greater performance on the field."

Misa Rodríguez is a world-class goalkeeper, recognized for her brilliant career in Spanish football and international competitions. Throughout her career, she has worn the jerseys of Club Atlético de Madrid, Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña and Real Madrid, her current team. As for the National Team, her official debut was in 2021, and in 2023, she was part of the team that became World Cup champions. Her ability in goal has made Misa go from being a promising young player to one of the great goalkeepers of her generation.

With this signing, Misa Rodríguez joins the family of Spanish players who are already part of the Skechers Football team, such as Isco Alarcón from Real Betis B alompié, Iker Losada from Celta de Vigo, Antonio Sánchez from Real Mallorca, and Pere Milla from Espanyol, among others.

Skechers Football has three Elite models for men and women in a range of colorways including in the recently launched Electrum Pack. The Skechers Razor is a lightweight speed boot with an explosive track-inspired design to maximize acceleration and energy return. It features a carbon-infused soleplate for responsive power and agility during play. The SKX_1.5 is ideal for striking the ball with a custom last meticulously crafted to optimize comfort and deliver a perfect fit for enhancing touch on the field. Both boots are available in a standard low-profile version and the SKX_1.5 is also available in a high-top version.

The new Skechers Electrum Pack is also available in a range of Academy boots, perfect for all levels of play, as well as boots for kids. Both ranges are available in additional colorways with options for both playing on firm ground and turf pitches.

Skechers Football launched at the start of the 2023/24 season when the brand signed Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane as the first pro to compete in the boot. In addition to the brand's athletes in Spain, the Skechers elite football roster includes winger Baris Alper Yilmaz from the Turkey National Team, West Ham United and Ghana National Team winger Mohammed Kudus, Arsenal and Ukrainian National Team defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Nottingham Forest and Swedish National Team forward Anthony Elanga, as well as additional men's and women's professional athletes globally.

Beyond football, the Skechers team of elite athletes competing in the brand's performance footwear includes basketball stars Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, Terance Mann, Norman Powell, and Rickea Jackson; golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson; pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau; and Major League Baseball players Clayton Kershaw and Aaron Nola, among others.

The Skechers Football collection is available at Skechers websites, select Skechers retail stores, as well as specialty football retailers worldwide such as Fútbol Emotion in Spain. Football fans can get behind-the-scenes access to Skechers Football product launches and more by following @skechersfootball on Instagram and TikTok.

About Skechers USA Iberia, S.L. and SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers USA Iberia, S.L. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops, and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500 company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers' future domestic and international growth, financial results, and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, the opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "could," "may," "might," or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; delays or disruptions in our supply chain; international economic, political and market conditions including the effects of inflation, tariffs and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations around the world, the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States, and the impact of wars, acts of war and other conflicts around the world; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q in 2025. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time, and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250401480790/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

NOHO COMUNICACIÓN

Beatriz Lombana

( blombana@noho.es

91 534 30 90