

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian retailer Woolworths Group Ltd. (WOW.AX, WOLWF) announced price drops on hundreds of products in store and online from August 28.



The company offers savings to customers on their everyday essentials this Spring with more than 450 products, with price reductions of up to 23 percent on some family meal favourites.



Woolworths has launched Lower Shelf Price, a new program to highlight products with lowered shelf price to help to give more sustained budget relief to customers. The program will be featured all year round rather than seasonally. The shelf price for more than 50 products will be dropping from Wednesday, with more to come in September.



This is in addition to the products on the supermarkets seasonal Prices Dropped program.



At a time when customers begin turning to outdoor dining and lighter meals, Woolworths has dropped the price of a number of fresh proteins including family meat favourites. These include a 15 percent cut in Champagne Leg Ham Sliced From The Deli, a 17 percent drop in Woolworths Beef Sizzle Schnitzel 400g, and 22 percent cut in Woolworths Chicken RSPCA Approved Chicken Wings 1.38kg - 1.8kg.



Further, the company is lowering prices of several pantry staples like salad dressing, snacks, and kid's yoghurts, as well as everyday household cleaning supplies and personal care items until November 26.



From August 28, a range of items from pantry staples to snacks and dairy items will have a Lower Shelf Price.



Woolworths Chief Commercial Officer Paul Harker said, 'This spring we have more than 450 products dropping in price to help them better manage their budgets, especially as Australians reconnect more with family and friends over meals and occasions as the months warm up.'



In addition to Prices Dropped for Spring and Lower Shelf Price, Woolworths customers can also get more value from their shop by taking advantage of the thousands of weekly specials, including many half price offers, and saving 30 percent on average by opting for Woolworths own brand products compared to similar branded products, among others.



