Montag, 26.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
WKN: A40CXM | ISIN: SE0021921327 | Ticker-Symbol: 6BB
München
26.08.24
08:09 Uhr
5,430 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2024 08:40 Uhr
22 Leser
Björn Borg AB: Björn Borg AB Updates Financial Targets By Increasing The Annual Sales Growth Target From 5% To At Least 10%

Today, Björn Borg AB (publ) has updated its long-term financial targets. The targets are being updated to reflect Björn Borg's strategic priorities regarding sales growth ambitions.

Björn Borg's board of directors has adopted the below long-term financial targets, including an increase in the sales growth target, as the Group strives for sustainable and profitable sales growth through expansion in its three main categories, Underwear, Sports Apparel and Footwear.

Updated financial goals

  • Annual sales growth of at least 10% (previously 5%).
  • Annual operating margin target of at least 10% (unchanged)
  • An annual dividend of at least 50% of net profit after tax (unchanged)
  • The equity ratio should not fall below 35% (unchanged).

Solna on 26 August, 2024

For further information, please contact

Jens Nyström, CFO
Email: jens.nystrom@bjornborg.com
Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

Henrik Bunge, CEO
Email: henrik.bunge@bjornborg.com
Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

About Björn Borg

The Group owns the Björn Borg trademark and its core business is underwear, sportswear, bags and footwear. It also offers eyewear through licensees. Björn Borg products are sold in around twenty markets, of which Sweden and the Netherlands are the largest. The Björn Borg Group has operations at every level from branding to consumer sales in its own Björn Borg stores and via own e-commerce at www.bjornborg.com. Group net sales amounted to SEK 872 million in 2023, with an average of 151 employees. The Björn Borg share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2007.

This information is information that Björn Borg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-08-26 08:40 CEST.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
