Björn Borg AB: Interim Report January - June 2025

APRIL 1 - JUNE 30, 2025

Group net sales amounted to SEK 225.9 million (213.2), an increase of 6.0 percent. Currency-neutral, Group net sales increased by 8.9 percent.

Net sales for own e-commerce increased by 26.3 percent to SEK 51.6 million (40.8). Sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 97.4 million (88.2), an increase of 10.5 percent.

The gross profit margin was 50.6 percent (51.8). Currency neutral, the gross profit margin was 47.5 percent, a decrease of 4.3 percent.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 10.6 million (9.5), an increase of 11.5 percent. Currency-neutral, operating profit amounted to SEK 5.0 million, a decrease of 47.8 percent.

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 4.0 million (6.5), a decrease of 39.4 percent.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.16 (0.26).

JANUARY 1 - JUNE 30, 2025

Group net sales amounted to SEK 505.9 million (470.0), an increase of 7.6 percent. Currency-neutral, net sales increased by 9.0 percent.

Net sales for own e-commerce increased by 26.4 percent to SEK 102.9 million (81.4). Sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 211.3 million (195.4), an increase of 8.1 percent.

The gross profit margin was 50.2 percent (52.6). Currency neutral, the gross profit margin was 49.4 percent, a decrease of 3.2 percent.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 44.8 million (43.0), an increase of 4.2 percent. Currency-neutral, operating profit amounted to SEK 42.0 million, a decrease of 2.3 percent.

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 39.9 million (27.7), an increase of 43.8 percent.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.59 (1.10)

QUOTE FROM THE CEO

"The biggest success this quarter is, without doubt, the continued strong growth in our apparel collection, which increased by an impressive 45 percent." commented CEO Henrik Bunge.

For further information, please contact

Jens Nyström, CFO

Email: jens.nystrom@bjornborg.com

Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

Henrik Bunge, CEO

Email: henrik.bunge@bjornborg.com

Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

About Björn Borg

The Group owns the Björn Borg trademark and its core business is underwear, sportswear, bags and footwear. It also offers eyewear through licensees. Björn Borg products are sold in around twenty markets, of which Sweden and the Netherlands are the largest. The Björn Borg Group has operations at every level from branding to consumer sales in its own Björn Borg stores and via own e-commerce at www.bjornborg.com. Group net sales amounted to SEK 990 million in 2024, with an average of 152 employees. The Björn Borg share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2007.

