Freitag, 14.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
WKN: A40CXM | ISIN: SE0021921327
Frankfurt
14.11.25 | 08:03
6,150 Euro
+2,33 % +0,140
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2025 07:30 Uhr
Björn Borg AB: Interim Report January - September 2025

JULY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

  • Group net sales amounted to SEK 299.8 million (285.1), an increase of 5.2 percent. Currency-neutral, net sales increased by 7.2 percent.
  • Net sales for own e-commerce increased by 4.6 percent to SEK 51.7 million (49.4), and sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 122.0 million (120.0), an increase of 1.6 percent.
  • The gross profit margin was 52.5 percent (52.1).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 45.1 million (42.0), an increase of 7.3 percent.
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 36.9 million (35.0), an increase of 5.5 percent.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.47 (1.39).

JANUARY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

  • Group net sales amounted to SEK 805.7 million (755.1), an increase of 6.7 percent. Currency-neutral, net sales increased by 8.7 percent.
  • Net sales for own e-commerce increased by 18.1 percent to SEK 154.6 million (130.8). Sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 333.3 million (315.4), an increase of 5.7 percent.
  • The gross profit margin was 51.1 percent (52.4).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 89.9 million (85.0), an increase of 5.7 percent.
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 76.7 million (62.7), an increase of 22.4 percent.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 3.05 (2.49).

QUOTE FROM THE CEO
"Our sports apparel collection continued to drive growth, increasing by 24 percent in the quarter, which was undoubtedly the greatest success of the quarter." commented CEO Henrik Bunge.

For further information, please contact

Jens Nyström, CFO
Email: jens.nystrom@bjornborg.com
Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

Henrik Bunge, CEO
Email: henrik.bunge@bjornborg.com
Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

About Björn Borg

The Group owns the Björn Borg trademark and its core business is underwear, sportswear, bags and footwear. It also offers eyewear through licensees. Björn Borg products are sold in around twenty markets, of which Sweden and the Netherlands are the largest. The Björn Borg Group has operations at every level from branding to consumer sales in its own Björn Borg stores and via own e-commerce at www.bjornborg.com. Group net sales amounted to SEK 990 million in 2024, with an average of 152 employees. The Björn Borg share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2007.

This information is information that Björn Borg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-14 07:30 CET.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.