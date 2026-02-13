Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40CXM | ISIN: SE0021921327 | Ticker-Symbol: 6BB
Frankfurt
13.02.26 | 08:09
5,410 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BJORN BORG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BJORN BORG AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6805,82010:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2026 07:30 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Björn Borg AB: Björn Borg Interim Report January - December 2025

OCTOBER 1 - DECEMBER 31, 2025

  • Group net sales amounted to SEK 238.2 million (234.6), an increase of 1.5 percent. Currency-neutral, net sales increased by 5.0 percent.
  • Net sales for own e-commerce increased by 23.6 percent to SEK 62.0 million (50.2), and sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 118.3 million (104.9), an increase of 12.8 percent.
  • The gross profit margin was 54.0 percent (53.3).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 21.6 million (16.8), an increase of 28.5 percent.
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 15.3 million (10.0), an increase of 53.4 percent.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.61 (0.40).

JANUARY 1 - DECEMBER 31, 2025

  • Group net sales amounted to SEK 1,043.9 million (989.7), an increase of 5.5 percent. Currency-neutral, net sales increased by 7.8 percent.
  • Net sales for own e-commerce increased by 19.7 percent to SEK 216.6 million (181.0). Sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 451.5 million (420.3), an increase of 4.7 percent.
  • The gross profit margin was 51.8 percent (52.6).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 111.5 million (101.8), an increase of 9.5 percent.
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 92.1 million (72.7), an increase of 26.7 percent.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 3.66 (2.89)
  • The Board of Directors decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 3.00 (3.00), corresponding to SEK 75.4 million. The Board of Directors also decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting that the meeting authorizes the Board to repurchase the company's own shares.

QUOTE FROM THE CEO, HENRIK BUNGE
"In continuing challenging environment, improving operating profit by over 28 percent is a clear and strong testament to the strength of our business model."

For further information, please contact

Jens Nyström, CFO
Email: jens.nystrom@bjornborg.com
Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

Henrik Bunge, CEO
Email: henrik.bunge@bjornborg.com
Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

About Björn Borg

The Group owns the Björn Borg trademark and its core business is underwear, sportswear, footwear and bags. It also offers eyewear through licensees. Björn Borg products are sold in around twenty markets, of which Sweden and the Netherlands are the largest. The Björn Borg Group has operations at every level from branding to consumer sales in its own Björn Borg stores and via own e-commerce at www.bjornborg.com. Group net sales amounted to SEK 1 044 million in 2025, with an average of 145 employees. The Björn Borg share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2007.

This information is information that Björn Borg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-13 07:30 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.