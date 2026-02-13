Björn Borg AB: Björn Borg Interim Report January - December 2025

OCTOBER 1 - DECEMBER 31, 2025

Group net sales amounted to SEK 238.2 million (234.6), an increase of 1.5 percent. Currency-neutral, net sales increased by 5.0 percent.

Net sales for own e-commerce increased by 23.6 percent to SEK 62.0 million (50.2), and sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 118.3 million (104.9), an increase of 12.8 percent.

The gross profit margin was 54.0 percent (53.3).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 21.6 million (16.8), an increase of 28.5 percent.

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 15.3 million (10.0), an increase of 53.4 percent.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.61 (0.40).

JANUARY 1 - DECEMBER 31, 2025

Group net sales amounted to SEK 1,043.9 million (989.7), an increase of 5.5 percent. Currency-neutral, net sales increased by 7.8 percent.

Net sales for own e-commerce increased by 19.7 percent to SEK 216.6 million (181.0). Sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 451.5 million (420.3), an increase of 4.7 percent.

The gross profit margin was 51.8 percent (52.6).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 111.5 million (101.8), an increase of 9.5 percent.

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 92.1 million (72.7), an increase of 26.7 percent.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 3.66 (2.89)

The Board of Directors decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 3.00 (3.00), corresponding to SEK 75.4 million. The Board of Directors also decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting that the meeting authorizes the Board to repurchase the company's own shares.

QUOTE FROM THE CEO, HENRIK BUNGE

"In continuing challenging environment, improving operating profit by over 28 percent is a clear and strong testament to the strength of our business model."

For further information, please contact

Jens Nyström, CFO

Email: jens.nystrom@bjornborg.com

Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

Henrik Bunge, CEO

Email: henrik.bunge@bjornborg.com

Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

About Björn Borg

The Group owns the Björn Borg trademark and its core business is underwear, sportswear, footwear and bags. It also offers eyewear through licensees. Björn Borg products are sold in around twenty markets, of which Sweden and the Netherlands are the largest. The Björn Borg Group has operations at every level from branding to consumer sales in its own Björn Borg stores and via own e-commerce at www.bjornborg.com. Group net sales amounted to SEK 1 044 million in 2025, with an average of 145 employees. The Björn Borg share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2007.

