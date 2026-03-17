Björn Borg AB: Björn Borg enters strategic partnership with Åhléns and Inno

Björn Borg AB (publ) has entered into a three-year partnership agreement with Åhléns in Sweden and the Belgian department store Inno. The partnership covers the development and sale of new, complementary lifestyle categories. The total estimated retail value, including the parties' existing business, amounts to approximately SEK 200-300 million over the term of the agreement.

The collaboration means that Björn Borg, together with Åhléns and Inno, will broaden its offering through new categories tailored to each respective market and customer base. Launches will take place gradually in the department stores' physical locations as well as in their digital channels during the contract period.

"Åhléns and Inno both hold strong positions in their respective markets, and our brand fits well within their assortment and brand strategies. Through this partnership, we can expand our presence, develop attractive offerings, and reach new consumers in a relevant and inspiring way," says Henrik Bunge, CEO of Björn Borg.

"Björn Borg has great potential, and together with our commercial drive, we have all the prerequisites to create something valuable. We know our customers well and understand how to develop attractive offerings in a department store environment. Together, I see great opportunities to grow and create significant value for both parties," says Ayad Al-Saffar, CEO and owner of Åhléns and Inno.

The agreement takes effect immediately, and the first launches are planned for autumn 2026.

About Åhléns

The family-owned company Åhléns was founded in 1899 in Insjön and is today one of Sweden's strongest brands, with 52 department stores in Sweden and e-commerce via ahlens.se.

Åhléns is a natural meeting place that adds value for customers and inspires new discoveries and interactions, offering an engaging mix of quality brands within fashion, home, children's products, and beauty. Åhléns has annual revenues of approximately SEK 4.9 billion, and each year its approximately 3,000 skilled employees welcome around 60 million visitors. Åhléns Outlet and Designtorget are subsidiaries. Ayad Al-Saffar is the principal owner and CEO of Åhléns. www.ahlens.se

About Inno

Inno is a leading department store in Belgium with a strong presence in Brussels and other major cities. Inno offers a wide assortment in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle and is positioned as a modern city department store with a clear premium profile

About Björn Borg

The Group owns the Björn Borg trademark and its core business is underwear, sportswear, footwear and bags. It also offers eyewear through licensees. Björn Borg products are sold in around twenty markets, of which Sweden and the Netherlands are the largest. The Björn Borg Group has operations at every level from branding to consumer sales in its own Björn Borg stores and via own e-commerce at www.bjornborg.com. Group net sales amounted to SEK 1 044 million in 2025, with an average of 145 employees. The Björn Borg share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2007.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Bunge, VD Björn Borg

henrik.bunge@bjornborg.com

Josefine Bengtsberg, Chief Communication Officer Åhléns

josefine.bengtsberg@ahlens.se