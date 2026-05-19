Björn Borg AB: Report From Björn Borg's Annual General Meeting 2026

At Björn Borg AB's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2026, the following resolutions were passed in accordance with the proposals submitted by the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee to the Annual General Meeting:

Financial accounts and disposition of the company's profit etc.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Parent Company's and the Group's income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2025. The AGM resolved on a dividend for the financial year 2025 of SEK 3 per share.

The AGM resolved that the dividend shall be paid with a record date of Thursday, May 21, 2026. The dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

The AGM discharged the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

Board of Directors and remuneration

Mats H Nilsson, Jens Høgsted, Cecilia Bönström and Johanna Schottenius were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and Björn Jansson was elected as new Board members.

The AGM resolved that Johanna Schottenius should be re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Furthermore, the AGM resolved on remuneration to the Board of Directors in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal (i) with SEK 520,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 210,000 to the other members, (ii) with SEK 23,000 to the members of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 46,000 to its Chairman and (iii) with SEK 65,000 to the members of the Audit Committee and SEK 95,000 to its Chairman.

Auditors

BDO Mälardalen AB was elected as auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The AGM also resolved that the auditors shall be remunerated with a reasonable amount in accordance with approved invoices.

Authorization to resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions until the time of the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve on a new issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal. The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are to enable directed issues to carry out acquisitions of all or parts of other companies or businesses, or to raise capital to be used for such acquisitions.

Authorization regarding acquisition and transfer of own shares

The AGM authorised the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions until the time of the next AGM, acquire own shares and authorised the Board of Directors to transfer the company's own shares held as payment in connection with acquisitions of companies or businesses or to finance such acquisitions, in which case sales may also take place on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Incentive program

The AGM resolved to implement an incentive program through a directed issue of warrants 2026/2029 with subsequent transfers to the participants in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors stated in the notice.

Compensation report

The AGM approved the remuneration report presented by the Board of Directors.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The AGM resolved on new guidelines for remuneration to senior executives. The difference from previous guidelines is mainly wordings due to the warrant-based incentive program that was voted through at the Annual General Meeting and an adjustment of the ceiling for premium-based pension for the CEO.

Meeting documents for download can be found here: https://corporate.bjornborg.com/en/arsstamma-2026/.

For further information, please contact

Henrik Bunge, CEO

Email: henrik.bunge@bjornborg.com

Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

About Björn Borg

The Group owns the Björn Borg trademark and its core business is underwear, sportswear, footwear and bags. It also offers eyewear through licensees. Björn Borg products are sold in around twenty markets, of which Sweden and the Netherlands are the largest. The Björn Borg Group has operations at every level from branding to consumer sales in its own Björn Borg stores and via own e-commerce at www.bjornborg.com. Group net sales amounted to SEK 1 044 million in 2025, with an average of 145 employees. The Björn Borg share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2007.