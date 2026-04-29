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WKN: A40CXM | ISIN: SE0021921327 | Ticker-Symbol: 6BB
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:02
5,790 Euro
-3,50 % -0,210
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BJORN BORG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BJORN BORG AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1406,44011:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 07:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Björn Borg AB: Björn Borg Ab Interim Report January - March 2026

JANUARY 1 - MARCH 31, 2026

  • Group net sales amounted to SEK 300.6 million (280.0), an increase of 7.3. Currency-neutral, net sales increased by 7.2 percent.
  • Net sales for own e-commerce increased by 2.4 percent to SEK 52.5 million (51.3), and sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 127.5 million (113.9), an increase of 11.9 percent.
  • The gross profit margin was 54.0 percent (49.9).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 46.9 million (34.2), an increase of 37.0 percent.
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 36.9 million (35.9), an increase of 2.7 percent.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.47 (1.43).

QUOTE FROM THE CEO, HENRIK BUNGE
"Growth in sports apparel continues, and with this quarter the category has now delivered 15 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth."

For further information, please contact

Jens Nyström, CFO
Email: jens.nystrom@bjornborg.com
Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

Henrik Bunge, CEO
Email: henrik.bunge@bjornborg.com
Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

About Björn Borg

The Group owns the Björn Borg trademark and its core business is underwear, sportswear, footwear and bags. It also offers eyewear through licensees. Björn Borg products are sold in around twenty markets, of which Sweden and the Netherlands are the largest. The Björn Borg Group has operations at every level from branding to consumer sales in its own Björn Borg stores and via own e-commerce at www.bjornborg.com. Group net sales amounted to SEK 1 044 million in 2025, with an average of 145 employees. The Björn Borg share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2007.

This information is information that Björn Borg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.