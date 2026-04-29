Björn Borg AB: Björn Borg Ab Interim Report January - March 2026

JANUARY 1 - MARCH 31, 2026

Group net sales amounted to SEK 300.6 million (280.0), an increase of 7.3. Currency-neutral, net sales increased by 7.2 percent.

Net sales for own e-commerce increased by 2.4 percent to SEK 52.5 million (51.3), and sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 127.5 million (113.9), an increase of 11.9 percent.

The gross profit margin was 54.0 percent (49.9).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 46.9 million (34.2), an increase of 37.0 percent.

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 36.9 million (35.9), an increase of 2.7 percent.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.47 (1.43).

QUOTE FROM THE CEO, HENRIK BUNGE

"Growth in sports apparel continues, and with this quarter the category has now delivered 15 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth."

For further information, please contact

Jens Nyström, CFO

Email: jens.nystrom@bjornborg.com

Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

Henrik Bunge, CEO

Email: henrik.bunge@bjornborg.com

Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

About Björn Borg

The Group owns the Björn Borg trademark and its core business is underwear, sportswear, footwear and bags. It also offers eyewear through licensees. Björn Borg products are sold in around twenty markets, of which Sweden and the Netherlands are the largest. The Björn Borg Group has operations at every level from branding to consumer sales in its own Björn Borg stores and via own e-commerce at www.bjornborg.com. Group net sales amounted to SEK 1 044 million in 2025, with an average of 145 employees. The Björn Borg share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2007.

This information is information that Björn Borg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 07:30 CEST.