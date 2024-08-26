Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.08.2024 14:38 Uhr
4 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goldflare Exploration Inc.: Goldflare Announces The Approval Of Its Share Consolidation Proposal And Upcoming Exploration Work

PIEDMONT, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it received, at its annual and special meeting held on August 21, shareholders approval for the extraordinary resolution authorizing the Company to proceed with a share consolidation on a 5-for-1 basis (see July 24, 2024 press release for more details), subject to TSXV approbation. More than 98% of the votes cast were in favor of the consolidation. All directors of Goldflare were also elected or re-elected with a minimum of 88% of the votes cast.

Following the meeting, Goldflare's management decided to implement the consolidation without delay. The Company expects to obtain the necessary approvals and complete the share consolidation process by September 15.

"I would like to thank, on behalf of the management and directors of Goldflare, all the shareholders for their confidence and strategic support. The vote today on the share consolidation was crucial for the future of the Company, and the shareholders clearly expressed their backing for this initiative," said Michel Desjardins, CEO of Goldflare Exploration, at the conclusion of the annual and special meeting held on August 21.

Additionally, the Company would like to announce that it will begin new exploration work on its properties adjacent to IamGold's Fayolle deposit over the coming weeks. Details of this exploration campaign will be disclosed in an upcoming press release.

-30-

For more information:

Michel Desjardins
President and CEO
819-638-9138
micheldesjardins@goldflare.ca


David Corbeil-Héneault
Chief Financial Officer
450-622-4066
comptabilite@goldflare.ca

SOURCE: Goldflare Exploration Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.