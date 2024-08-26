Goldflare Exploration Inc.: Goldflare Announces The Approval Of Its Share Consolidation Proposal And Upcoming Exploration Work

PIEDMONT, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it received, at its annual and special meeting held on August 21, shareholders approval for the extraordinary resolution authorizing the Company to proceed with a share consolidation on a 5-for-1 basis (see July 24, 2024 press release for more details), subject to TSXV approbation. More than 98% of the votes cast were in favor of the consolidation. All directors of Goldflare were also elected or re-elected with a minimum of 88% of the votes cast.

Following the meeting, Goldflare's management decided to implement the consolidation without delay. The Company expects to obtain the necessary approvals and complete the share consolidation process by September 15.

"I would like to thank, on behalf of the management and directors of Goldflare, all the shareholders for their confidence and strategic support. The vote today on the share consolidation was crucial for the future of the Company, and the shareholders clearly expressed their backing for this initiative," said Michel Desjardins, CEO of Goldflare Exploration, at the conclusion of the annual and special meeting held on August 21.

Additionally, the Company would like to announce that it will begin new exploration work on its properties adjacent to IamGold's Fayolle deposit over the coming weeks. Details of this exploration campaign will be disclosed in an upcoming press release.

