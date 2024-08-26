Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2024) - KaJ Labs, the visionary Web3 developer behind Colle AI, has proposed the creation of a $100 million decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to champion free speech and support Telegram Founder and CEO Pavel Durov. This bold initiative aims to safeguard the principles of free expression and decentralized communication, particularly as global platforms face increasing scrutiny and regulation.





Supporting free speech and decentralized communication through blockchain innovation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/221104_colleimage.jpg

Inspired by recent proposals in the Web3 community, KaJ Labs seeks to amplify efforts to protect free speech by establishing a DAO that will fund initiatives aimed at preserving open communication channels. Telegram, under the leadership of Pavel Durov, has long been a bastion of privacy and freedom in digital communication, making this support both timely and significant.

The $100 million DAO will be structured to provide resources for legal defense, advocacy, and the development of decentralized communication tools. By rallying the Web3 community, KaJ Labs hopes to create a robust framework that not only supports Durov but also ensures that platforms like Telegram remain resilient against attempts to undermine free speech.

KaJ Labs' proposal reflects its broader mission of fostering innovation and decentralization within the Web3 ecosystem. The organization is dedicated to advancing technologies that empower individuals and protect fundamental rights, such as free expression. This DAO initiative is a natural extension of KaJ Labs' commitment to using blockchain technology as a force for good.

As discussions around the DAO unfold, KaJ Labs encourages other Web3 leaders and communities to join the effort, contributing to a collective defense of free speech and the values that underpin decentralized communication.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on AI and blockchain technology. Committed to innovation, KaJ Labs develops products that solve global challenges through decentralized solutions, driving the future of technology.

Social Media

Instagram

Twitter

Visit Colle AI and KaJ Labs for more information on this update.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221104

SOURCE: Kaj Labs