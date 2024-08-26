UK-headquartered Aggreko has introduced two new mid-sized battery storage solutions - 250 kW/575 kWh and 500 kW/250 kWh - for a variety of on-grid and off-grid applications. From pv magazine ESS News Aggreko has unveiled the latest additions to its battery energy storage offering, specifically designed for on-grid and off-grid applications in the North American market. The 250 kW/575 kWh and 500 kW/250 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) systems are plug-and-play solutions. They can be operated in island mode or used in hybrid power stations for a number of commercial and industrial applications. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...