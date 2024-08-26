TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Postmedia Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. ("Postmedia" or the "Company") today reported it has successfully closed its acquisition of certain businesses and assets of Saltwire Network Inc. and The Halifax Herald Limited (together, "Saltwire").

"We are delighted to welcome these outlets into the Postmedia family while preserving their vital roles within the community," said Andrew MacLeod, President and Chief Executive Officer of Postmedia. "We are grateful to those who collaborated with us in developing a more sustainable model for these publications. Our industry has experienced monumental transformations and continues to face significant challenges, necessitating our adaptation. Through this acquisition, we are not only broadening our reach but also reinforcing our commitment to quality journalism and community engagement."

Through the acquisition of Atlantic Canada's largest media company, Postmedia will ensure the continued operation of its publications. This move will preserve critical journalism jobs, maintain the delivery of trusted news and information to valued readers and subscribers, and support local journalism and the communities it serves.

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include information that is "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should", "scheduled" and similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the continued operation of publications and statements related thereto. By their nature, forward-looking information and statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks and uncertainties include, among others and without limitation: the possibility that existing operations will be restructured or ceased. For a complete list of our risk factors please refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in our annual management's discussion and analysis for the years ended August 31, 2023 and 2022. Although the Company bases such information and statements on assumptions believed to be reasonable when made, they are not guarantees of future performance and actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from any such information and statements in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of such information or statements. Other than as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update such information or statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such information or statements.

