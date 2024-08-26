Dunlop Sports Americas: Keegan Bradley Claims Victory at BMW Championship

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Longtime Srixon staffer Keegan Bradley captured his first win of the season at the BMW Championship on Sunday, propelling himself up 46 spots in the FedExCup rankings. This triumph marks Bradley's seventh career PGA TOUR title and second at this event.









Despite being the last man in the field at the BMW Championship, Bradley quickly found himself at the top of the leaderboard after an impressive 6-under 66 on Thursday and never let up. Throughout the tournament, he showcased exceptional iron play, which proved to be a crucial element in his success. Using a combination of Srixon Irons, Bradley ranked second in the field in strokes gained approach, hitting 73.61% of greens in regulation in the challenging winds and altitude at Castle Pines Golf Club. His unwavering determination paid off, as he finished the tournament at 12-under par, securing a one stroke victory.

"We did it. It was a battle all day," Bradley said. "It shows you why you have to grind it out every week because you never know how fast it can switch. Now I go to Atlanta with a chance to win the FedExCup."

Following this win, Bradley now heads to the Tour Championship in fourth position for the season finale at East Lake Country Club.

With Bradley's victory at the BMW Championship, Srixon and Cleveland Golf celebrate back-to-back wins in the playoffs, following Hideki Matsuyama's first playoff win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Here is a full look at the equipment used by Keegan Bradley for his win at the BMW Championship:

Srixon ZX5 Mk II Irons (3i, 4i, 5i)

Srixon ZX7 Mk II Irons (6i-9i)

Srixon Z-Forged II Irons (PW)

Cleveland Golf RTX ZipCore Wedges (52°, 58°)

Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND golf ball

For more information on Srixon ZX Mk II Irons, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

