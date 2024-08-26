

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been hospitalized due to West Nile Virus (WNV) and is now recovering at home, according to his spokesperson, Jenn Kuzmuk.



She stated that a full recovery is expected but did not provide details regarding the duration or location of his hospitalization.



CBS News' chief medical correspondent, Dr. Jonathan LaPook, mentioned in a post on X that he spoke with Fauci, who believes he contracted the virus from a mosquito bite in his backyard. Fauci was admitted to the hospital approximately ten days ago after experiencing symptoms such as fever, chills, and extreme fatigue, spending about a week in care.



Fauci described the experience as feeling 'hit by a truck,' noting it was the sickest he has ever been.



West Nile virus is transmitted when mosquitoes bite infected birds and then humans. This year, the CDC reported at least 216 cases across 33 states. There are currently no vaccines or specific treatments for the virus in humans.



Mild symptoms can typically be managed at home with standard over-the-counter medications. While symptoms usually improve and resolve within about a week, some individuals, particularly those with weakened immune systems, may experience illness for up to 14 days. Pregnant individuals are at higher risk of transmitting the virus to their fetus, although this occurrence is rare.



Severe cases can lead to conditions like encephalitis and meningitis, which result in brain and spinal cord inflammation, causing symptoms such as seizures, muscle weakness, confusion, and paralysis. In these severe instances, the risk of death is around 10%.



Preventative measures are crucial, as there is no specific treatment for West Nile virus. To reduce the risk of bites, individuals should use insect repellent and wear protective clothing, according to the CDC.



