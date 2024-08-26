

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The rise in Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE) cases has led several towns in Massachusetts to initiate focused mosquito spraying to safeguard residents.



According to mass.gov this intervention comes after 10 communities in the region have been elevated to high or critical risk levels for EEE.



The Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) will use both aerial and truck-mounted spraying with the insecticide Anvil 10+10, which has been proven effective in killing mosquitoes for over 20 years.



Aerial spraying will take place in Carver, Halifax, Kingston, Middleborough, Plymouth, Plympton, Rochester, and Wareham. Meanwhile, truck-mounted spraying will occur in Douglas, Dudley, Oxford, Sutton, and Uxbridge. Officials advise that people with chemical sensitivities or respiratory problems stay indoors during the nighttime spraying to avoid any health issues.



Ashley Randle, commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, stated that the state is taking significant measures to protect public health due to the heightened risk of EEE and the first human case reported this season.



'Aerial spraying will target mosquitoes carrying the EEE virus. While these measures are crucial for reducing transmission risk, it's vital for everyone to stay vigilant and follow personal protection guidelines to safeguard our community.' Randle added.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that around one-third of people infected with EEE do not survive. There is currently no cure for this virus, and the CDC warns that many survivors may face long-lasting disabilities.



Health officials stress that individuals play a crucial role in preventing EEE by using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, and keeping their homes secure from mosquitoes, particularly during peak times. Pet owners should consult with veterinarians regarding repellents and vaccinations, and take steps to eliminate standing water to hinder mosquito breeding.



