Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic radiation and optimize human health, is pleased to announce filing of the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for Q2 2024.

Overall, quarterly performance was in line with Aires management's expectations.

Cash and cash equivalents balance was reported at $3.8 million compared to $0.03 as of December 31, 2024 and $0.3 million a year ago. Inventory increased significantly to $1.5 million from $0.3 million in the same quarter a year ago as part of the management's strategy to safeguard the growth in sales.

Sales increased YoY by 45% or $0.9 million to $2.8 million from $1.9 million reported in Q2/2023 following recent advertising and marketing initiatives. A notable contributor to Q2/2024 sales growth was the success of CEO Josh Bruni's appearance on the "Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew" show on aired on FOX Business Network on May 2nd, 2024 which catalyzed a notable uptick in order volume. In addition, the sales received considerable tail-wind from the previously announced partnership with video platform Rumble and launched a campaign featuring Russel Brand. The company also expanded internationally by opening a fulfillment center Bardon Hill, UK to improve sales and service to the domestic UK market.

During Q2/2024, the Company entered into a number of strategic marketing partnerships and increased its advertising spend to drive this strong YoY growth. The Company notes that the ramp up of each partnership is a process that takes time and preparation. Such efforts include crafting partnership strategies that connect the Aires Tech brand with peak performance and health in the minds of consumers, content capture that demonstrates that consumer connection to the brand, editing and launching ads, monitoring and optimization. Management anticipates the full benefit, greater market awareness and sales growth, to be realized over the next 6-12 months. Despite an increase in the cost of advertising associated with the upcoming presidential election in the U.S., management remains committed to its strategy of strong YoY sales growth in 2024 and beyond.

Building on the brand's momentum, Aires Tech has entered into a hallmark, multi-year global marketing partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship ("UFC") and a marketing partnership with John Tavares of the National Hockey League's ("NHL") Toronto Maple Leafs. After the quarter end, the Company announced additional partnerships with Canada Basketball, Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett, World Wrestling Entertainment ("WWE"), and strategic partnerships amplification firm Gray Wolf. These partnerships are intended to be used as building blocks in management's overarching strategy of supporting athletes in their pursuit of excellence while educating the public about the importance of EMF protection. Together, management aims these partnerships to position the Aires Tech brand as a recognized brand in the EMF protection and health optimization segment with access to mass markets.

"Through our strategic marketing partnerships, we've been able to grow our brand and position our products' performance benefits, including improved sleep quality, recovery times, and cognitive function, prominently with global audiences of sports fans and elite athletes," said Josh Bruni, CEO of Aires Tech. "As we scale our brand and grow sales, our alliances with top-tier performance organizations like UFC, WWE and Canada Basketball showcase the real-world applicability and effectiveness of our EMF protection technology. By showcasing these benefits in competitive environments, we validate our technology and its potential to improve lives across society."

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(in Canadian Dollars)

Revenue

Q2 2024

Q2 2023



POP %

Sales $ 2,788,488

$ 1,925,640



45%

Cost of sales $ (1,089,584 ) $ (790,894 )

38%

Gross margin $ 1,698,904

$ 1,134,746



50%

Gross margin %

61%

59%

















Core expenses









Advertising and promotion $ (1,370,616 ) $ (824,196 )

66%

Marketing $ (652,452 ) $ (489,651 )

33%

Core Net Income (Loss) $ (324,164 ) $ (179,101 )

81%













Overhead costs









Office and general $ (127,124 ) $ (103,231 )

23%

Consulting and payroll $ (336,324 ) $ (250,786 )

34%

Legal and professional $ (41,334 ) $ (96,387 )

-57%

Adjusted EBITDA $ (828,946 ) $ (629,505 )

32%













Other









Investor relations consulting $ (736,782 ) $ (90,000 )

N/A

Interest charges $ (46,201 ) $ (263,767 )

-82%

Equity-based finance charge $ -

$ (923,672 )

-100%

Depreciation $ (33,428 ) $ (34,489 )

-3%

Net Income (Loss) $ (1,645,357 ) $ (1,941,433 )

-15%



Gross Profit improved $0.6 million or 50% YoY to $1.7 million while Gross Marin as percentage of sales improved to 61% from 59% a year ago. Advertising and promotion expenses increased $0.5 million or 66% to $1.4 million reflecting additional investment into new content creation, strengthening of the affiliate program and increased spend on digital and social media advertising. Marketing expenses increased $0.2 million or 33% to $0.7 million, reflecting the addition of new marketing partnerships. Office and general increased 23% to $0.1 million and Consulting and payroll increased 34% to $0.3 million reflecting the Company's efforts to build up team to manage higher level of sales as well as bringing more public company functions in-house for better control and execution. Legal and professional expenses decreased dramatically by 57% from the previous year to $0.04 million. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q2/2024 was reported at $0.8 million compared to a loss of $0.6 million a year ago, largely due to higher marketing and overhead costs, which is in line with Company expectations. Management continues to prioritize the balance between sales growth and EBITDA profitability as the Company further develops the already announced marketing partnerships.

Additionally, Andrew Michrowski will resign from Aires' Board of Directors and transition to the Company's Science Advisory Board. In his new role, Michrowski will help further build Aires' Research & Development roadmap that explores additional use-cases for the Company's cutting-edge EMF diffraction technology. Michrowski will lead strategy development and oversee the scientific studies and trials that will provide the Company with a better understanding of how Aires' technology can further optimize health and performance for customers.

Lastly, the Company has also engaged Clarkham Capital Ltd. ("Clarkham") (phone: +44-20-3883-9398; address: Flat 285 - 61 Praed Street, London, W2 1NS, United Kingdom) to provide investor relations and consulting services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investor community. The services will include the preparation of articles and coverages on several financial platforms and newsletters. The services will also include the translation and distribution of news releases in Germany. The services commence on August 26, 2024 and end on October 26, 2024. The Company will pay Clarkham EUR€100,000 for its services. The Company will not issue any securities to Clarkham in consideration of the services. The Company and Clarkham deal at arm's length.

On behalf of the board of directors

