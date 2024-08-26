Anzeige
Volatus Aerospace Corp.: Volatus Aerospace Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2024

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV:VOL)(OTCQB:VLTTF) ("Volatus" or "the Company"), a leader in aerial solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company has filed its interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR"). All documentation may be viewed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (https://www.sedarplus.ca/) or by contacting Volatus Aerospace.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading international provider of aerial intelligence solutions, using drones and commercial aircraft. Volatus serves civil, public safety, and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, as well as R&D, design, and manufacturing. We are focused on introducing green and innovative drone solutions to supplement and replace traditional aircraft and helicopters for long-linear inspections such as pipeline, energy, rail, and cargo services. Volatus is committed to carbon neutrality; the fostering of a safe, equitable and inclusive workplace; and responsible governance.

TSXV: VOL
OTCQB: VLTTF

CONTACT DETAILS

Abhinav Singhvi
Chief Financial officer
+1 833-865-2887
abhinav.singhvi@volatusaerospace.com

COMPANY WEBSITE
https://volatusaerospace.com

SOURCE: Volatus Aerospace Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
