

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong will on Tuesday release July figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, imports were up 9.0 percent on month and exports jumped 10.7 percent for a trade deficit of 55.7 billion HKD.



China will provide July figures for industrial profits; in June, profits were up 3.5 percent on year.



Japan will see July numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.9 percent on year - easing from 3.0 percent in June.



