Tencent Cloud, Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE) and Cathedral Studios Join Force to Boost Gaming Experience

ACE, Tencent's professional game security solution, proudly supports The Bornless, a PC action horror FPS (First Person Shooter) game developed by Cathedral Studios, addressing diverse security challenges and ensuring a fair and competitive gaming environment for players.

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of the global leading technology company Tencent, and Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE), the professional security solutions from Tencent Games, announced the partnership with Cathedral Studios at Gamescom 2024 in Cologne. Renowned for integrating cutting-edge technologies into their projects, Cathedral Studios aims to enhance the user experience of their first PC action-horror FPS (First-Person Shooter) game, The Bornless.

The Bornless is set to open for playtests in 2024. The Bornless has attracted over 200,000 wishlists on Steam and more than 100,000 playtest requests, demonstrating its appeal among gamers. For game developers, the dynamic gaming market has prompted the need to ensure that security measures are implemented to safeguard the experience of gamers. In Europe, North America, and Asia, in-game cheating has always been a significant concern, especially in determining the lifespan of a game. With FPS games particularly vulnerable to such issues, Cathedral Studios has partnered with Tencent Cloud and ACE to address these security challenges.

ACE offers a comprehensive range of game security services, safeguarding players across various scenarios throughout the lifecycle of both PC and mobile games. It provides multi-dimensional protection and detection capabilities. Leveraging nearly 20 years of anti-cheat experience and a vast database of cheat samples, ACE employs AI and big data technologies to develop industry-leading solutions. These solutions effectively detect various types of threats and cheating, including emerging cheats such as DMA (Direct Memory Access) and AI-based cheats. This robust suite of tools is essential for game developers to address diverse security challenges and ensure a fair, competitive gaming environment for players. Currently, ACE provides reliable services to millions of players across hundreds of games, significantly reducing the occurrence of cheats in both Tencent and non-Tencent games.

Fred Sun, General Manager of Europe, Tencent Cloud International, said, "Tencent Cloud and Anti-Cheat Expert are excited to support Cathedral Studios to maintain a fair gaming environment for The Bornless' players with Leveraging Tencent Cloud's extensive experience in supporting gaming companies, we aim to detect the latest types of cheats in the fastest and most effective way to prevent malicious players from causing trouble in the game. In the future, we look forward to extending our services overseas and exploring more cooperation with international companies."

Josh Palumbo, Head of Product, Cathedral Studios, said, "Our goal is to collaborate with Anti-Cheat Expert and Tencent Cloud to develop and share best practices in cultivating healthy gaming communities and positive player interactions. We aim to create a gaming environment where players can enjoy and engage with each other safely. Thanks to our partnership, we have taken a significant step toward achieving this goal. We hope to enhance our user experience further and ensure a fair gaming environment for all players."

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Cathedral Studios:

Cathedral Studios, an indie game studio based in the United Kingdom, consists of a diverse team of developers with backgrounds spanning Far Cry, Borderlands, Assassin's Creed, and Call of Duty. Committed to pushing the gaming boundaries, Cathedral Studios concentrates on crafting immersive stories and captivating gameplay experiences.

About Anti-Cheat Expert:

Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE) is a game security product incubated by Tencent's game security team, leveraging nearly 20 years of game security protection technologies and operational experience. ACE offers a wide range of game security services, safeguarding players in all scenarios throughout the life cycle of both mobile and PC games. Our goal is to collaborate in developing and sharing best practices for fostering healthy communities and excellent player interactions, creating a safe environment where players can enjoy and engage with others in games.

