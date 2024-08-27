

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Revised quarterly national accounts data from Germany is the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's revised GDP data for the second quarter. The flash estimate showed that the largest euro area economy shrank 0.1 percent sequentially following a 0.2 percent expansion in the first quarter.



In the meantime, producer prices and household lending reports are due from Sweden.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Distributive Trades survey results for August. The retail sales balance is forecast to rise to -11 percent from -43 in July.



At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hold its benchmark rate at 6.75 percent.



