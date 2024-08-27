

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian professional services company Worley Limited (WYGPF.PK, WYGPY.PK, WOR.AX) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2024 net profit attributable to members of the company surged to A$303 million from last year's profit of A$37 million.



All comparisons are on a proforma basis to account for last year's divestment of the North American Turnaround and Maintenance business.



Earnings per share climbed to 56.9 cents from 7.0 cents a year ago.



Net profit after tax and amortization of intangible assets or NPATA went up to A$367 million from A$104 million in the prior corresponding period.



Underlying NPATA was $416 million, compared to $328 million last year. Underlying basic earnings per share on NPATA was 78.9 cents, compared to prior year's 66.2 cents.



Underlying EBITA grew to A$751 million from A$606 million last year. The underlying EBITA margin including procurement increased to 6.5 percent from 6.1 percent a year ago.



Statutory revenue grew 4 percent to A$11.81 billion from A$11.33 billion last year. Aggregated revenue climbed 18 percent from last year to A$11.62 billion.



Further, Worley Board determined to pay a final dividend of 25 cents per share, unfranked. The dividend will be paid on October 1 with a record date of September 3.



Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal 2025 to be a year of moderate growth compared to that of fiscal 2024 as macroeconomic headwinds continue.



The company projects low double-digit EBITA growth and expect the underlying EBITA margin, excluding the impact of procurement, to be within a range of 8.0-8.5 percent in FY2025.



The second half would be stronger than the first half as the rebalancing process proceeds during this year.



Chief Executive Officer, Chris Ashton said, 'In line with our strategy, we're delivering double digit EBITA CAGR and are targeting in coming years, higher single digit EBITA margins excluding procurement, subject to the effect of market conditions. We expect further margin expansion in FY2025, from higher margins included in our factored sales pipeline and backlog.'



In Australia, Worley shares were trading at A$14.40, up 2.2 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News