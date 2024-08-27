

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering & Technology company Technip Energies N.V. (THNPF, THNPY) announced Tuesday that it has been awarded the Front-End Engineering Design or FEED contract by bp Plc (BP, BP.L) for the H2Teesside project in the North East of the United Kingdom.



H2Teesside is expected to be one of the UK's largest largest?low-carbon hydrogen production facilities, fully integrated with carbon capture technology. The project is targeting 1.2 GW of low-carbon hydrogen production, which equates to more than 10% of the UK's 2030 hydrogen production target.



As part of the FEED study, Technip Energies will deliver a comprehensive design. In the perspective of a 2025 final investment decision, the next step for Technip Energies, if selected, will be to provide the full Engineering Procurement, Construction and Commissioning or EPCC package for the project.



Mario Tommaselli, SVP Gas and Low Carbon Energies of Technip Energies, said, 'Being selected for bp's H2Teesside project highlights Technip Energies' proven experience in working as a technology integrator on large-scale projects. By leveraging our extensive expertise in hydrogen and carbon capture technologies, we are well-positioned to deliver innovative at-scale solutions that align with the UK's ambitious decarbonization targets.'



