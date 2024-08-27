

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German arms and automotive company, said on Tuesday that it will start making exhaust gas recirculation valves or EGR valves for a 'renowned car manufacturer.'



The value of the order, which was booked in June, is in the low three-digit million euro range, the company said in a statement.



The manufacturing process will begin from January 2026 and continue for a period of six years until December 2031.



The supply of spare parts has been agreed for a further 15 years after completion of valve production.



The valves will be installed in a vehicle in the manufacturer's commercial vehicle class.



The recirculation of exhaust gases reduces pollutants in both petrol and diesel engines. For this purpose, exhaust gases are extracted behind the cylinders, channeled through the EGR valve and mixed back into the intake air.



