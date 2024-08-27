

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has promised to surge the supply of energy equipment to help Ukraine repair its energy infrastructure that was damaged in Russian airstrikes.



Monday, Russia launched a massive aerial assault against Ukrainian cities targeting more than two dozen critical energy sites.



Ukrainian officials stated that more than 100 missiles and 100 Iranian-provided drones launched by Russian forces resulted in the deaths of 7 civilians and power outages in many cities.



Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said its forces shot down most of the missiles and attack drones in what he described as Russia's 'most massive air attack' since the war began.



President Joe Biden strongly condemned these attacks saying, 'Russia's efforts to plunge the Ukrainian people into darkness as the winter approaches.'



He said Washington will continue to lead a coalition of more than 50 countries in providing much-needed military equipment for Ukraine, including air defense systems and interceptors, which proved critical in helping defend Ukraine against Russian attacks.



Russia will never succeed in Ukraine, and the spirit of the Ukrainian people will never be broken, he said in a statement.



Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky has vowed to retaliate against the attack.



In an address to the nation Monday night, he appealed to Western allies to lift restrictions on using weapons that the coalition provided for carrying out long-range attacks targeting Russian forces' missile and drone launching centers.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News