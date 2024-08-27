Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
27.08.24
08:01 Uhr
5,400 Euro
+0,050
+0,93 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
PR Newswire
27.08.2024 12:06 Uhr
89 Leser
AECI Limited - Notification of a change in Debt Sponsor

AECI Limited - Notification of a change in Debt Sponsor

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI)

NOTIFICATION OF A CHANGE IN DEBT SPONSOR

Pursuant to paragraph 2.5 of the JSE Limited Debt Listings Requirements, noteholders are hereby advised that Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited (RMB), has resigned as debt sponsor to AECI, effective 31 August 2024, due to RMB deciding to wind down its regulatory debt sponsor business.

AECI further advises noteholders that Questco Proprietary Limited has been appointed as debt sponsor effective 1 September 2024.

27 August 2024

Debt sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2024 PR Newswire
