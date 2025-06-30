AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1924/002590/06
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
("AECI" or the "Company")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, A PRESCRIBED OFFICER AND THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements ("Listings Requirements"), the following information is disclosed:
Acceptance of awards of performance shares: Value Unlock Incentive Scheme ("VUIS")
In terms of the standard rules of the Company's VUIS, participants have been allocated new awards of performance shares in line with an annual award process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest one year after the grant date of 14 April 2025, and be exercisable one year after the vesting date, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The awards of performance shares were accepted by the relevant participants on Monday, 30 June 2025 and the performance shares were issued at the grant price of R92.9000 on the same date, as follows:
Name
Position and company
Number of performance shares
Value
H Riemensperger
Chief Executive Officer, AECI
30 440
R2 827 876.00
I Kramer
Chief Financial Officer, AECI
16 011
R1 487 421.90
DK Murray
Prescribed Officer, AECI (Executive Vice President, AECI Chemicals)
10 887
R1 011 402.30
C Singh
Group Company Secretary, AECI
8 269
R768 190.10
The abovementioned transactions, for which the prescribed clearance was granted in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, were effected off-market. All participants have a direct beneficial interest in the Company.
Woodmead, Sandton
30 June 2025
Equity Sponsor: One Capital
Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited