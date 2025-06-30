Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220
Frankfurt
30.06.25 | 08:08
4,960 Euro
+2,06 % +0,100
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
30.06.2025 14:48 Uhr
AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

("AECI" or the "Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, A PRESCRIBED OFFICER AND THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements ("Listings Requirements"), the following information is disclosed:

Acceptance of awards of performance shares: Value Unlock Incentive Scheme ("VUIS")

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's VUIS, participants have been allocated new awards of performance shares in line with an annual award process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest one year after the grant date of 14 April 2025, and be exercisable one year after the vesting date, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The awards of performance shares were accepted by the relevant participants on Monday, 30 June 2025 and the performance shares were issued at the grant price of R92.9000 on the same date, as follows:

Name

Position and company

Number of performance shares

Value

H Riemensperger

Chief Executive Officer, AECI

30 440

R2 827 876.00

I Kramer

Chief Financial Officer, AECI

16 011

R1 487 421.90

DK Murray

Prescribed Officer, AECI (Executive Vice President, AECI Chemicals)

10 887

R1 011 402.30

C Singh

Group Company Secretary, AECI

8 269

R768 190.10

The abovementioned transactions, for which the prescribed clearance was granted in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, were effected off-market. All participants have a direct beneficial interest in the Company.

Woodmead, Sandton

30 June 2025

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited


