

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit China to discuss key issues in the U.S.-China bilateral relationship.



During his three-day tour, beginning Tuesday, Sullivan will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission, Wang Yi.



This trip marks the fifth meeting between Wang and Sullivan.



Announcing this, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said the channel between the National Security Advisor and the Director has played an important role in responsibly managing the competition and the tension between the two countries.



Sullivan's visit is a follow up to U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting at the Woodside Summit in November last year.



His discussions in Beijing will mainly focus on the U.S.-China bilateral relationship, including advancing counter narcotics cooperation, military-to-military communication, and AI safety and risk discussions - all outcomes of the Woodside Summit.



Sullivan will also talk to Wang about U.S. concerns, 'from a security perspective, all throughout the Indo-Pacific - tensions rising in the South China Sea, tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and a range of other issues including unfair economic practices,' Kirby told reporters.



