

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.55 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) is up over 103% at $4.06. Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL) is up over 57% at $1.70. Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is up over 39% at $1.45. Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) is up over 14% at $8.61. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) is up over 10% at $3.27. Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) is up over 10% at $2.05. Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is up over 10% at $1.95. Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is up over 8% at $45.90. Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is up over 8% at $1.15. Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) is up over 7% at $111.77. Galapagos NV (GLPG) is up over 7% at $30.49.



In the Red



VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is down over 9% at $2.18. WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) is down over 9% at $1.04. CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) is down over 7% at $115.80. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is down over 7% at $13.15. Oblong, Inc. (OBLG) is down over 7% at $3.60. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) is down over 7% at $1.26. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM) is down over 6% at $5.46. NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is down over 6% at $4.02. Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is down over 6% at $3.82. TuanChe Limited (TC) is down over 6% at $1.68. Prestige Wealth Inc. (PWM) is down over 6% at $1.34.



